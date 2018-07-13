Boyd takes his 1st swipe at Lee in Tennessee GOP gov race ad

VOL. 42 | NO. 28 | Friday, July 13, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — Ex-state economic development commissioner Randy Boyd is waging his first attacks on businessman Bill Lee in Tennessee's four-way Republican gubernatorial primary.

Boyd's ad claims Lee was president of a group that lobbied for amnesty, revisits Lee's 2015 donation to ex-Nashville Mayor Megan Barry and asserts Lee didn't support then-candidate Donald Trump in 2016, citing no sources.

Boyd's campaign referenced Associated Builders and Contractors. Lee was state chapter chairman in 1999 and has donated to the national PAC.

The national group supported permanent residence for people here illegally with positive work histories in 2002 and similar 2006 ideas.

Boyd's team says Lee didn't donate to Trump's campaign, criticism Boyd also faces.

Lee says he didn't lead the national builders group, opposes amnesty, fully supported Trump and called donating to Barry a business decision.