The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 28 | Friday, July 13, 2018

House panel would provide $5B for Trump border wall

Updated 9:50AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — A House spending bill would provide $5 billion next year for building President Donald Trump's proposed border wall with Mexico.

That's well in excess of the $1.6 billion the Senate version of the measure provides, suggesting that a budget battle lies ahead.

Trump's budget requested $1.6 billion for 2019 for the wall. A Republican congressional aide says that in conversations, the president has since asked GOP lawmakers to provide $5 billion.

Democrats have enough votes in the GOP-run Senate to block any spending they oppose. Without naming a figure, Trump said in April that he would "have no choice" but to force a government shutdown this fall if he doesn't get the border security money he wants.

The money is part of the House appropriations bill financing the Homeland Security Department.

