House GOP blocks measure to condemn Trump

VOL. 42 | NO. 28 | Friday, July 13, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans have used a party-line vote to block a Democratic measure aimed at condemning President Donald Trump's stunning comments in Helsinki, Finland, about Russia. It was the first vote testing how Congress will react to Trump's remarks.

On Monday, Trump stood beside Russian President Vladimir Putin and challenged American intelligence agencies' findings that Moscow had interfered in the 2016 U.S. elections. He seemed to accept Putin's insistence that his government had done nothing.

By 230-183, the House rejected a Democratic measure endorsing Speaker Paul Ryan's remarks criticizing Russia. The Wisconsin Republican said "there is no question" Russia interfered in the elections and said there is "no moral equivalence" between the two countries.

The two-page Democratic proposal summarized Ryan's points and said the House "expresses its agreement" with them.