Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 28 | Friday, July 13, 2018

Tennessee Republican governor race debate canceled

Updated 12:53PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — A Republican debate in the Tennessee governor's race is canceled after three of four leading candidates dropped out.

According to WKRN-TV, on Friday former state economic development chief Randy Boyd announced he was pulling out of the Nexstar debate Sunday night due to a scheduling conflict. Boyd said early voting already started and he will be out visiting with voters.

State House Speaker Beth Harwell's campaign then said she needs all four candidates to be present to participate.

Afterward, Congresswoman Diane Black's campaign said she won't be participating due to two other major candidates withdrawing.

Businessman Bill Lee's campaign said he'll be there and will hold a campaign rally nearby if the others don't participate.

The primary election is Aug. 2. There have been other debates and forums.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0