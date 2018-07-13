Tennessee Republican governor race debate canceled

VOL. 42 | NO. 28 | Friday, July 13, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — A Republican debate in the Tennessee governor's race is canceled after three of four leading candidates dropped out.

According to WKRN-TV, on Friday former state economic development chief Randy Boyd announced he was pulling out of the Nexstar debate Sunday night due to a scheduling conflict. Boyd said early voting already started and he will be out visiting with voters.

State House Speaker Beth Harwell's campaign then said she needs all four candidates to be present to participate.

Afterward, Congresswoman Diane Black's campaign said she won't be participating due to two other major candidates withdrawing.

Businessman Bill Lee's campaign said he'll be there and will hold a campaign rally nearby if the others don't participate.

The primary election is Aug. 2. There have been other debates and forums.