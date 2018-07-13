Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 28 | Friday, July 13, 2018

NAACP lifting travel advisory against American Airlines

Updated 10:59AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — The NAACP is lifting its travel advisory against American Airlines, saying improvements are being made to address worries about African-Americans being subject to discrimination or unsafe conditions while flying.

NAACP President Derrick Johnson made the announcement at the NAACP's national convention in San Antonio, Texas. The advisory was issued in October, after incidents including an NAACP official and another civil rights activist being kicked off American flights.

Johnson says the NAACP is encouraged by American Airlines' "commitment to improve upon their internal processes and increase inclusion across their airline."

American hired an outside firm to review diversity in hiring and promotion, and promised to train its 130,000 employees in subtle or implicit bias. Online training began this month, and classroom training is scheduled to take place next year.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0