Daily news website announced in Memphis, to launch in fall

VOL. 42 | NO. 28 | Friday, July 13, 2018

MEMPHIS (AP) — Journalists in Memphis have announced a new online news site that will publish stories daily and will be available by subscription.

Eric Barnes is the president and executive editor of The Daily Memphian. Barnes told a news conference Monday that The Daily Memphian will launch in the fall with news including politics, government, community issues, arts, education, business, food and sports.

Subscriptions will start at $7 per month, with the first month free. The website will compete with The Commercial Appeal, the largest daily newspaper in the city. The site has hired several journalists who formerly worked at The Commercial Appeal, which is owned by Gannett Co. Inc.

The Daily Memphian will be governed by Memphis Fourth Estate Inc., a nonprofit that has raised $6.5 million for the publication.