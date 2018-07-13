Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 28 | Friday, July 13, 2018

Tennessee senators, hopefuls oppose Trump remarks on Russia

Updated 7:00AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee's Republican senators and two Senate candidates are speaking out against President Donald Trump's refusal to condemn Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

Sen. Bob Corker said Trump's comments Monday made the U.S. "look like a pushover."

Sen. Lamar Alexander said there's no doubt about Russia's interference. He said it's important for senators and special counsel Robert Mueller to continue and complete investigations.

Republican Rep. and Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn said foreign policy must be shaped around the incontrovertible facts, including the conclusion by intelligence agencies about Russia's election meddling. She called Russia a bad actor that has been focused on the U.S.'s demise for decades.

Democratic ex-Gov. and Senate hopeful Phil Bredesen said he believes U.S. defense and intelligence agencies much more than Russian President Vladimir Putin.

