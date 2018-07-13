Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
VOL. 42 | NO. 28 | Friday, July 13, 2018

Vols' Thaxton arrested, suspended from team activities

KNOXVILLE (AP) — Tennessee has suspended defensive lineman Ryan Thaxton from team activities following his arrest on charges of false imprisonment and domestic assault.

University of Tennessee police say Thaxton was arguing with his girlfriend Sunday at 8:23 p.m. when he insisted that she accompany him to his dorm room. Police said the girlfriend refused but Thaxton pushed her toward the room, picked her up and carried her inside.

According to a court affidavit, Thaxton's girlfriend tried leaving the room but he blocked the doorway with his body, preventing her from escaping or seeking help.

Tennessee athletic department spokesman Zach Stipe said Thaxton has been suspended from all team activities while law enforcement and the university investigate the situation.

Thaxton, 19, didn't appear in any games for Tennessee as a freshman last season.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

