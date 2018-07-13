Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 28 | Friday, July 13, 2018

Nashville airport sets passenger record for fiscal year

NASHVILLE (AP) — Nashville International Airport served more than 14.9 million passengers in the fiscal year just ended.

That figure breaks last year's record by more than 1.3 million passengers and marks the fifth consecutive year the airport has set a passenger record.

The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority also said in a news release that last month set a record as the busiest month in airport history with 1.4 million passengers, a 2.9 percent increase over the previous record, set in May, and an 11.1 percent increase over June 2017.

The airport is served by 14 airlines and offers 450 daily flights.

