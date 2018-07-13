Nashville Ledger takes top honors at statewide newspaper awards

VOL. 42 | NO. 28 | Friday, July 13, 2018

The Nashville Ledger won top honors for its division Thursday night at the annual University of Tennessee/Tennessee Press Association awards in Franklin.

In addition to the award for General Excellence, the 8-year-old paper, competing in its first year of eligibility, also took top honors in Division III – newspapers with combined weekly circulation of 15,001-50,000 – for:

• Best Graphics and/or Illustrations, Leigh Singleton

• Best Feature Photo, by Michelle Morrow

• Best Education Reporting by Jeannie Naujeck, Kathy Carlson and Joe Morris.

Of Singleton’s work, judges stated: “The scoring doesn’t tell the whole story, here. Nashville Ledger was head and shoulders above the rest in graphics. This stuff is absolutely great.”

In addition, the Nashville Ledger was awarded second place for Headline Writing, Editorials, Local Features, Public Service Reporting and Business Coverage. It took third place in Makeup and Appearance.

The Ledger’s sister publications, the Knoxville Ledger and Hamilton County Herald, also performed well, winning two first place awards each.

The Herald won for:

• Best Business Coverage, David Laprad

• Best Feature Photograph, Alex McMahon

It also took second place in Community Lifestyles and Local Features and third in Best Special Issue of Section, Make-up and Appearance, Public Service and Best News Photograph.

The Knoxville Ledger won for:

• Local Features, Mike Blackerby

• Best Business Coverage, Mike Blackerby and Hollie Deese.

It also took second for Headline Writing, Public Service, Best Sports Coverage, Best Sports Writing and Best Single Feature.

“We have a great crew, headed by Cindy Smith and Leigh Singleton, and are honored to have many of the best writers and photographers in the state contributing to our publications,” says Lyle Graves, associate publisher of the three newspapers. “It’s so gratifying to see them get the recognition they so richly deserve.

“These were highly competitive categories, and we congratulate all the award winners. Great work.”

General Excellence winners in the other four categories include The Tennessean, Bristol Herald Courier, the Standard Banner (Jefferson County) and the Independent Herald (Oneida).