The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 28 | Friday, July 13, 2018

Bluegrass museum announces details of grand opening

Updated 6:51AM
OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) — The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum has announced details of its grand opening this fall.

The organization says the $15 million building in downtown Owensboro, Kentucky, will celebrate its opening Oct. 18-20 with three days of music that highlight the past, present and future of bluegrass music.

The first event on Thursday, Oct. 18 is private and features artists paying homage to those who shaped bluegrass music. On Friday, there's an already sold-out concert by Kentucky native Sam Bush.

On Saturday, the museum opens for public tours and there will be free concerts all day on its outdoor stage featuring a variety of performers including the Yonder Mountain String Band.

