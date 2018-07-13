London mayor says Trump should explain attacks on him

VOL. 42 | NO. 28 | Friday, July 13, 2018

LONDON (AP) — London Mayor Sadiq Khan has told Sky News that it is up to President Donald Trump to explain why he keeps singling out the mayor for criticism.

London's first Muslim mayor says Friday that many major cities, including Paris, Brussels and Berlin, have suffered terrorism attacks but that Trump has chosen to only criticize him. He says it's for Trump to explain why he focuses only on Kahn.

The mayor also challenges Trump's claim that Europe is "losing its culture" because of immigration. Khan says immigration has brought "huge" social, economic and cultural benefits to London and to Britain.

Trump heavily criticized Khan in an interview published Thursday in The Sun newspaper.