Green & Little selects Green as vice president

VOL. 42 | NO. 28 | Friday, July 13, 2018

Green

Green & Little, L.P., real estate investment and development firm based in Gallatin, has named Anderson Green as vice president. Green oversees day-to-day business operations at the asset management level and will be more involved in the overall strategic direction for Green & Little. He has been with the company since 2014.

Green, who recently earned his master’s in Real Estate Development at Auburn University, has 11 years of experience in real estate finance, acquisitions, dispositions, property management, asset management and sales. Prior to joining Green & Little, he served as associate director of Q10 | Vista Commercial Mortgage Group. He was a commercial real estate anaylst at First Southern Mortgage Corp. of Tennessee, and served for two years at Murphy, McEnery & Company in New Orleans as a commercial real estate appraiser.

Green is a member of the Nashville Chapter of NAIOP and the Urban Land Institute. He graduated from Auburn University with a B.S. in finance.

Briley appoints Fisher to Hospital Authority

Fisher

Mayor David Briley has appointed Frost Brown Todd attorney Alex Fisher to the Nashville Hospital Authority, which governs the city’s teaching and safety net hospital, Nashville General Hospital. The Nashville Metropolitan Council confirmed the appointment of Fisher on July 3.

Fisher focuses her legal practice on representing health care providers before regulatory boards, including the Board of Medical Examiners and the Board of Nursing. Additionally, Fisher provides regulatory and compliance advice to the health care clients of FBT and lobbies the Tennessee General Assembly through CivicPoint, FBT’s government relations subsidiary.

She serves on the faculty of the Vanderbilt Center for Professional Health, where she teaches continuing medical education courses regarding state regulatory boards for physicians and nurse practitioners.

Fisher earned her J.D. at Vanderbilt University Law School in 2012 and is a graduate of Union University in Jackson. She fills the unexpired term of Henry Allen, who resigned from the board in May. Her term runs through September 9, 2021.

Leadership Franklin announces 2018-19 class

Leadership Franklin’s 23rd class includes:

Steve Bacon, Harpeth Associates

Jenny Clarke, Mallory Valley Utility District

B. Walker Entwistle, Stites & Harbison, PLLC

Michelle Hatcher, City of Franklin Water Department

Cole Hodges, Franklin Synergy Bank

Lee Hunter, Capstar Bank

Jason Kaplan, Franklin Synergy Bank

Scott Legieza, Franklin Police Department

Tina Lilly, First Tennessee Bank

Lynn Maddox, Vanderbilt University

Tony McAlister, QuikQ

Eric McElroy, WSP USA

Leslie Mitchell, Williamson County Government

Jimmy Philips, BMC Metal Works

Chad Schmidt, Sheridan Public Relations

Lacie Simonton, The Parkes Companies, Inc.

Megan Weisinger, Williamson County Convention & Visitors Bureau

Kurt Winstead, Rudy Winstead Turner, PLLC/Brigadier General Tennessee National Guard

Christopher Whitney, One Generation Away

Shedrick Wright, Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation

Leadership Franklin is a non-profit organization that develops leadership and community engagement and furthers a vision for Franklin and Williamson County. Information

Lavine to be honored by Education Foundation

Lavine

Lewis Lavine, Nashville community and nonprofit leader, will be honored posthumously with the Nelson C. Andrews Distinguished Service Award at the Nashville Public Education Foundation’s 14th annual Public Schools Hall of Fame luncheon on Tuesday, Oct. 2. Harry Allen, Rashed Fakhruddin and Anne Lowry Russell, all esteemed graduates of Metro Nashville Public Schools, will be inducted into the Public Schools Hall of Fame as Distinguished Alumni Award recipients.

The annual Hall of Fame luncheon raises funds to strengthen the city’s public schools and inspires continued progress through the community leaders it honors. This year’s event is chaired by Janet Miller and Brenda Wynn and is presented by First Tennessee Bank.

Lavine, who died in May, is being awarded the NPEF’s top honor in recognition of his invaluable contributions to the success and vitality of Nashville.

As head of the Center for Nonprofit Management, Lavine spent 12 years championing the city’s nonprofit sector, which is critical to the overall success of the city’s public schools. He lent his talents and leadership to the NPEF as a board member and as a champion of the Project RESET initiative. Through his service on the board of the CMA Foundation, he strengthened the focus on music education and advocated for greater music industry investment in our schools. And each year, the city’s top public school teachers receive the prestigious Blue Ribbon Teacher Award thanks to Lavine’s vision and leadership.

Hall of Fame honorees were selected from nearly 100 community nominations. In addition to the Nelson C. Andrews Distinguished Service Award, three MNPS graduates will receive the Distinguished Alumni Award.

Harry Allen is the co-founder, executive vice president and chief relationship officer at Studio Bank, Nashville’s newest boutique bank. He previously served in leadership roles at Pinnacle Financial Partners and SunTrust. He is a graduate of Hume-Fogg High School.

Rashed Fakhruddin is an engineering supervisor at Nashville Electric Service, where he has worked for more than 20 years. He serves as the director of Community Outreach for the Islamic Center of Nashville. He is a graduate of Hillsboro High School.

Anne Lowry Russell is an attorney with Adams and Reese LLP. An active member of the community, she has dedicated her time and talent to serve numerous organizations, including the United Way, Nashville Symphony, Cheekwood, Tennessee Performing Arts Center, Tennessee Judicial Council, Andrew Jackson Foundation and others. She is a trustee of Belmont University and a founding director of Cumberland Trust Co. Russell has been named Distinguished Alumni of the Nashville School of Law and a Woman of Influence by the Nashville Business Journal. She is a graduate of Glencliff High School.

The NPEF will also be presenting the Inspiring Innovation Award and the inaugural Inspiring Educator Award at the event. Those winners will be unveiled at the Oct. 2 luncheon.

Tickets, information: nashvillepef.org/hall-of-fame, 615-727-1515.

RE/MAX, Lipman Group names managing broker

King

Mannino

Grimes

RE/MAX Homes and Estates, Lipman Group recently welcomed Kristy King as managing broker, and King, Chris Mannino and Chris Grimes have been added to the newly formed executive leadership team.

This team also includes Stephanie Kelley, director of operations and marketing, as well as Larry Lipman, owner and president of RE/MAX Homes and Estates, Lipman Group.

King formerly served at RE/MAX Homes and Estates, Lipman Group, as director of career development.

Having been in the real estate industry since 2000, Mannino has worked with commercial and residential properties. Previously owning his own restaurant in New York for 15 years, working in property management and hotel and embezzlement auditing, he has gained experience that will be beneficial to him in his new capacity as chief financial officer with RE/MAX Homes and Estates, Lipman Group.

Grimes began his real estate career in 2003 after attending Atlanta’s Barney Fletcher Schools. He joined the Lipman team in 2014. Grimes has set sales records in unit pricing in Franklin, Woodbine and Whites Creek. He is the vice chairman of Greater Nashville REALTORS’ membership committee and received their Silver Award of Excellence in 2017.

Village picks Wainwright as director of recruitment

Wainwright

Village has named Collyn Wainwright director of recruitment as the real estate brokerage continues to expand its roster of 300-plus agents.

Wainwright entered the real estate industry in 2007 and has been a Realtor with the firm since 2014. She has both Graduate Realtor Institute and Accredited Buyers Representative designations.

Prior to real estate, Wainwright worked in advertising and graphic design in Chicago and Memphis. She holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the Daniels College of Business at the University of Denver.

Village has five offices including Hillsboro Village, East Nashville, 12South, Wedgewood-Houston and Franklin. The brokerage plans to open a sales office in The Nations later this year.

Barge Design Solutions adds federal strategist

Wallace

David Wallace has joined Barge Design Solutions, Inc., to lead the firm’s federal program.

Wallace was previously with Lockheed Martin Corporation, prior to its merger with Leidos, as vice president of business development for federal environmental and energy operations.

Wallace is involved in numerous industry-related organizations. He is a board member for the Energy Technology and Environmental Business Association and a part of the organization’s Advocacy Committee. He is a past board member for Energy Facility Contractor Group and past president of National Contracts Management Association.

MP&F welcomes three new staff associates

Ashmore

Mayfield

Scarboro

MP&F Strategic Communications has hired Hannah Ashmore, Madison Mayfield and Courtney Scarboro as the firm’s newest staff associates.

Ashmore, an Atlanta native, graduated from the University of South Carolina in May 2017 with a degree in public relations and a minor in hotel restaurant and tourism management.

Ashmore’s client teams include the Nashville Public Education Foundation, Integral Senior Living, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Job Corps program and Mother To Mother.

Mayfield graduated from the University of Tennessee in May with a degree in communication.

During her time at UT, she completed internships with Ackermann Marketing and PR, The Dollywood Company and The Alliance for Better Nonprofits.

Scarboro graduated from the University of Alabama in December with a degree in public relations.

Her client teams include the U.S. Department of Labor’s Job Corps program, Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference, PPMG and PhRMA.