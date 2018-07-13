VOL. 42 | NO. 28 | Friday, July 13, 2018
Music at The Market. The Natchez Hills Winery at The Market features free music every Friday, Saturday and Sunday on the outdoor patio stage. This music series showcases new and rising Nashville Talent. It is located in the Nashville Farmers Market on Rosa Parks Blvd on the south side of Germantown. Their tasting room is the perfect place to go relax and have a few glasses of wine with friends while enjoying some local culinary delights. 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. Held each weekend until Aug. 31. Information
JULY 13-14
Bold Enough Rodeo
10th annual rodeo to support the Sumner County Anti-Drug Coalition. Triple Creek Park, Gallatin. Gates open 6 p.m., rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m. Fee: $5 children, $10 adults in advance, $15 adults on day of event. 5 and younger free. Information: 461-8243 or http://sumnercoalition.org/
THROUGH JULY 14
Sumner County Fair
Fun rides, food, games pageants, exhibits, and contests all say County Fair. Gates open 5 p.m. nightly. 222 Fairgrounds Road, Gallatin. Information: 452-3172
SATURDAY, JULY 14
Davidson County Republican Party Picnic
Centennial Park Event Shelter, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Fee: $10 per person, includes BBQ, drink and dessert. Information
TUESDAY, JULY 17
Goodwill Industries Job Fair
The Goodwill Career Solutions center at 937 Herman St. in Nashville will host a job fair from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Employers include Goodwill, U.S. Smokeless Tobacco, Amazon, SEI Healthcare, Christian Broadcast Network, Fifth Third Bank, The Liberty Group, Church’s Chicken, FedEx, Hire Dynamic, Metro Nashville Public Schools, Kroger, Assemblers Inc., Express Employment, Hilton Hotel, Hospitality Staffing Solutions, Senior Solutions, Senior Helpers, Landscape Services, Cracker Barrel, National Council on Aging, CSC Contemporary Service Corp., The Liberty Group and Industrial Staffing of Tennessee. Openings include event staff, security, processor, retail, donation attendant, online associate, education assistant, pawn broker, housekeeping, laundry, clerical, bus monitor, bus driver, nutritional service, tutor, groundskeeper, package handler, shift manager, certified nursing assistant, warehouse and other positions. Rates of pay reach $19 per hour. Job seekers should dress for success, haves resumes, photo ID and Social Security card or birth certificate. Information:742-4151, www.giveit2goodwill.org/careersolutions.
Street Eats: Each Tuesday & Thursday
Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North.
Chamber North Meet-Up
Join North Nashville business and community leaders after work to mingle and talk about news relevant to the North Nashville region. No registration is required. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks will not be provided but are available through Market House vendors. Nashville Farmers Market, The Picnic Tap, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. 4:30-6 p.m. Information
REIN Deals, Deals, Deals Focus Group
Find where investors find and sell deals, as well as the mechanics of various deals. 6:30 p.m. Rein Center, 4525 Harding Rd, Suite 200, Nashville. Information
Alzheimer’s Training/Class
Designed for family members and friends learning to live with the joys and challenges of caregiving. This workshop is not open to professional caregivers. Hickory Hills Alzheimer’s Special Care Center, 162 Indian Lake Blvd., Hendersonville. 6-7:30 p.m. Free. Information: 826-1528
WEDNESDAY, JULY 18
Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee
Network with Chamber members in your area over breakfast and coffee. Learn more about Chamber West’s initiatives and find out how you can get involved in the continued success of this area. Guest speakers from the Tennessee Titans and the Nashville Sports Council. Hampton Inn & Suites Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road, Nashville. 8-9:15 a.m. Free event but registration is required. Information
Business Studio Scaling Series
Show Me the Money! (Finding Funding that works for you) This is the second of four in a scaling series put on by the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Nashville Business Incubation Center. Speakers will be a venture capitalist, a banker, an SBA lender and a successful bootstrapped small business. This panel discussion will help you find the best way to grow your business. Nashville Business Incubation Center, 1009 3rd Ave. N. Suite 100. 3 -5 p.m. Fee: Free, but registration required. Information
Additional dates:
-- July 25 – Finding the Right Space- Leasing vs owning vs co-working
-- Aug. 1 – Pivoting from your plan
THURSDAY, JULY 19
REIN’s Williamson County Lunch
Rehabbers, builders, commercial, mini-storage, wholesalers, private lenders, transaction funders, hard-money lenders, bankers, title attorneys, Realtors and vendors discuss deals, the state of the market and how they can help each other prosper. 11:30 a.m., First Watch, 1000 Meridian Blvd, Suite 118, Franklin. Information
Business Expo
Networking opportunities and educational benefits at the Williamson County Chamber of Commerce Business Expo for all of Williamson County at Mill Creek Brewing Company in Nolensville. Meet and greet other professionals while browsing and/or exhibiting your business or organization and show the community what you have to offer. Host a table and showcase your business or attend to learn more about Williamson county business community. Mill Creek Brewery, 2008B Johnson Industrial Blvd., Nolensville. 4-7 p.m. Fee: Free for Chamber Members, $5 General Admission. Live music, games, food and drinks. Information
3rd Thursday on Main
Historic Downtown Gallatin. Music by Michael Ryan Vance. 6:30-9 p.m. Free concert with restaurants and shops open late.
FRIDAY, JULY 20
Business Networking Breakfast
This event is for Chamber Members only. Newest members will introduce themselves in front of the group and have the opportunity to mix and mingle with a diverse group of Chamber members. Breakfast and coffee provided. Emblem, 427 Nichol Lane, Franklin. 7:30-9 a.m. Information
Night Market
Artisans, farmers and live music. Restaurants and shops stay open late. Free and family-friendly. Beer, cocktails and wine are available for purchase. 5-9 p.m. Nashville Farmers Market, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd.
JULY 20-21
49TH annual Threshing Show
Enjoy the oldest steam threshing show in the south. Experience wheat threshing, sawmilling, tractor pulls, live music, arts and crafts and more. Fee: $10 per adult. Children 12 and under free. Adams. Information
SATURDAY, JULY 21
Wonder Kids Day 2018
Community in Motion for Wonder Kids Day. Wonder Kids Day is an inclusive event created to celebrate special needs kids in all of their wonder. Important notice: Registration is required and tickets are limited. It will be considered sold out and no additional kids will be able to register once we have reached 40 kids. Free for kids 3-17 with special needs. Adults and General Admission $7 seniors, $5 kids with 2 and under free. Tommy Garrottt Aquatics Facility, 210 Albert Gallatin Avenue, Gallatin. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Registration for this event is only available through EventBrite. Information: 615 635-7308.
TUESDAY, JULY 24
Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch
Extend your network, build relationships and break bread with fellow members of the Chamber on the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month. The restaurant location varies from week to week. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Filly’s Game & Grill, 102 North Water Ave. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000
Alzheimer’s Training/Class
Designed for family members and friends learning to live with the joys and challenges of caregiving. This workshop is not open to professional caregivers. Hickory Hills Alzheimer’s Special Care Center, 162 Indian Lake Blvd., Hendersonville. 6-7:30 p.m. Free. Information: 826-1528
Davidson County Democrats Monthly Meeting
Meeting currently take place at DCDP HQ, 1900 Church Street, Suite 202, Nashville. 6 p.m. Information
REIN EVENT
Fundamentals on Deal Structure, Strategy and How to Obtain Funding with Yogi Dougher, a real estate veteran with 20-plus years of experience. 6 p.m. at the REIN Center, 4525 Harding Rd, Ste. 200. Register and information
WEDNESDAY, JULY 25
State of the County
Mayor Rogers Anderson will deliver the 16th annual State of the County address to the business community at the Factory, Liberty Hall, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Business Partner $55, Guest $75. Registration is strongly encouraged for this event. Information
THURSDAY, JULY 26
Nashville Emerging Leader Awards
The Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce and YP Nashville present the 12th annual Nashville Emerging Leader Awards. The NELAs recognize young professionals in 15 industry classifications who are excelling in their careers and making a difference in the Nashville community. Lipscomb University Collins Alumni Auditorium, One University Park Drive. After-party at Richland Country Club, 1 Club Drive, Nashville. 5 p.m. Registration and Networking, 6 p.m. NELAs Recognition Ceremony, 8 p.m. Fees: $25 NELAs recognition ceremony only, $35 after party only, $55 ceremony and after party, $35 2018 finalist, judge or previous winner. Registration required. Information
4th Thursday on the Square Antique Walk
Enjoy a stroll around the Gallatin Square and meet the vendors in the antique stores. 5-8 p.m. Information: 452-5692
FRIDAY, JULY 27
Williamson, Inc. Town Hall
Topic: State of the County Follow Up. County Mayor Rogers Anderson will be reviewing what was discussed at the State of the County with a more in depth look at issues. Columbia State Community College Community Room, Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin. 7:15 a.m. Networking: 7:30-8:30. No charge for Williamson, Inc. business partners and guests. Open to the general public. Information
Frist Friday
An Evening of Chaos and Awe, a one-night event is inspired by the exhibitors Chaos and Awe: Painting for the 21st Century and The Presence of Your Absence is Everywhere: Afruz Amigi. Entertainment will be provided by singer-songwriter Adia Victoria, poet Ciona Rouse and composer Darius Jamal VanSluytman. There will also be artist-led programs with Afruz Amighi and James Perrin, as well as food tasting by Chef Maneet Chauhan. $12 non-members, $9 seniors, $7 military. Free for members 18 and younger and college students with valid ID. 6-9 p.m. Frist Art Museum, 919 Broadway. Information
Red, White and Zoo
Wine tasting event at the Nashville Zoo. Enjoy unlimited samples of wine, live music, and animal encounters. Tickets: $65 general admission, includes unlimited wine tasting and commemorative glass. $115 VIP tickets, same as general admission plus food pairings with select wines, a private entrance, and a VIP lounge. Designated driver tickets available. This event is strictly 21 and over. 7-10 p.m. Nashville Zoo at Grassmere, 3777 Nolensville Pike. Information
Full Moon Pickin’ Parties
These Friday night parties, held at the Percy Warner Park Equestrian Center, feature bluegrass music including jam circles and main acts on a stage. Water, soft drinks and up to four beers are included with admission. Food is also available for purchase. Event held monthly through October on the Friday night closest to full moon. 7-11 p.m. Fee: adult $20 advance, $25 day of, youth (7-17) $7 advance, Fee: $10 day of, Children under 6 free. Season passes $100. Proceeds benefit Warner Parks. Warner Park Equestrian Center, 2500 Old Hickory Blvd. Information
TUESDAY, JULY 31
DEALS, DEALS, DEALS Focus Group
Find where investors find and sell deals, as well as the mechanics of various deals. 6:30 p.m. The REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Ste. 200. Information
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 1
Chamber East Networking Coffee
Join business and community leaders in East Nashville for the Chamber East monthly networking coffee and community update. Nashville church of the Nazarene, 510 Woodland Street, Nashville. 8:15-8:30 a.m. networking, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Registration is requested. Free for Chamber members, future members (3 or more visits): $20. Information: mwortendyke@nashvillechamber.com, www.nashvillechamber.com
THROUGH SEPT. 16
County Fairs
Agricultural fairs are a tradition in Tennessee, and Middle Tennessee has plenty to choose from. Middle Tennessee fairs and dates include:
Aug. 3-11: Williamson County, Long Lane, Franklin. www.williamsoncountyfair.org
Aug. 14-18: Cheatham County, 870 Fairgrounds Road, Ashland City. www.facebook.com/CheathamCountyFair
Aug. 17-25: Wilson County, 945 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon. www.wilsoncountyfair.net
Aug. 20-25: Robertson County, 4635 Hwy 41 North, Springfield. www.robertsoncountyfair.com/county-fair.html
Aug. 28- Sept. 1: Maury County, 1018 Maury County Park, Columbia. www.maurycountyfair.com
Sept. 4-9: Dickson County, 1053 Hwy 47E, Dickson. www.dicksonfair.com
Sept. 7-16: Tennessee State Fair, 500 Wedgewood Avenue, Nashville. http://tnstatefair.org
SATURDAY, AUG. 4
First Saturday Art Crawl
Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer rare opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. Information
Frist Art Museum Architecture Tour
Frist Art Center, 919 Broadway, Nashville. 4:30 p.m. Free, Information