VOL. 42 | NO. 28 | Friday, July 13, 2018

Music at The Market. The Natchez Hills Winery at The Market features free music every Friday, Saturday and Sunday on the outdoor patio stage. This music series showcases new and rising Nashville Talent. It is located in the Nashville Farmers Market on Rosa Parks Blvd on the south side of Germantown. Their tasting room is the perfect place to go relax and have a few glasses of wine with friends while enjoying some local culinary delights. 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. Held each weekend until Aug. 31. Information

JULY 13-14

Bold Enough Rodeo

10th annual rodeo to support the Sumner County Anti-Drug Coalition. Triple Creek Park, Gallatin. Gates open 6 p.m., rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m. Fee: $5 children, $10 adults in advance, $15 adults on day of event. 5 and younger free. Information: 461-8243 or http://sumnercoalition.org/

THROUGH JULY 14

Sumner County Fair

Fun rides, food, games pageants, exhibits, and contests all say County Fair. Gates open 5 p.m. nightly. 222 Fairgrounds Road, Gallatin. Information: 452-3172

SATURDAY, JULY 14

Davidson County Republican Party Picnic

Centennial Park Event Shelter, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Fee: $10 per person, includes BBQ, drink and dessert. Information

TUESDAY, JULY 17

Goodwill Industries Job Fair

The Goodwill Career Solutions center at 937 Herman St. in Nashville will host a job fair from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Employers include Goodwill, U.S. Smokeless Tobacco, Amazon, SEI Healthcare, Christian Broadcast Network, Fifth Third Bank, The Liberty Group, Church’s Chicken, FedEx, Hire Dynamic, Metro Nashville Public Schools, Kroger, Assemblers Inc., Express Employment, Hilton Hotel, Hospitality Staffing Solutions, Senior Solutions, Senior Helpers, Landscape Services, Cracker Barrel, National Council on Aging, CSC Contemporary Service Corp., The Liberty Group and Industrial Staffing of Tennessee. Openings include event staff, security, processor, retail, donation attendant, online associate, education assistant, pawn broker, housekeeping, laundry, clerical, bus monitor, bus driver, nutritional service, tutor, groundskeeper, package handler, shift manager, certified nursing assistant, warehouse and other positions. Rates of pay reach $19 per hour. Job seekers should dress for success, haves resumes, photo ID and Social Security card or birth certificate. Information:742-4151, www.giveit2goodwill.org/careersolutions.

Street Eats: Each Tuesday & Thursday

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North.

Chamber North Meet-Up

Join North Nashville business and community leaders after work to mingle and talk about news relevant to the North Nashville region. No registration is required. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks will not be provided but are available through Market House vendors. Nashville Farmers Market, The Picnic Tap, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. 4:30-6 p.m. Information

REIN Deals, Deals, Deals Focus Group

Find where investors find and sell deals, as well as the mechanics of various deals. 6:30 p.m. Rein Center, 4525 Harding Rd, Suite 200, Nashville. Information

Alzheimer’s Training/Class

Designed for family members and friends learning to live with the joys and challenges of caregiving. This workshop is not open to professional caregivers. Hickory Hills Alzheimer’s Special Care Center, 162 Indian Lake Blvd., Hendersonville. 6-7:30 p.m. Free. Information: 826-1528

WEDNESDAY, JULY 18

Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee

Network with Chamber members in your area over breakfast and coffee. Learn more about Chamber West’s initiatives and find out how you can get involved in the continued success of this area. Guest speakers from the Tennessee Titans and the Nashville Sports Council. Hampton Inn & Suites Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road, Nashville. 8-9:15 a.m. Free event but registration is required. Information

Business Studio Scaling Series

Show Me the Money! (Finding Funding that works for you) This is the second of four in a scaling series put on by the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Nashville Business Incubation Center. Speakers will be a venture capitalist, a banker, an SBA lender and a successful bootstrapped small business. This panel discussion will help you find the best way to grow your business. Nashville Business Incubation Center, 1009 3rd Ave. N. Suite 100. 3 -5 p.m. Fee: Free, but registration required. Information

Additional dates:

-- July 25 – Finding the Right Space- Leasing vs owning vs co-working

-- Aug. 1 – Pivoting from your plan

THURSDAY, JULY 19

REIN’s Williamson County Lunch

Rehabbers, builders, commercial, mini-storage, wholesalers, private lenders, transaction funders, hard-money lenders, bankers, title attorneys, Realtors and vendors discuss deals, the state of the market and how they can help each other prosper. 11:30 a.m., First Watch, 1000 Meridian Blvd, Suite 118, Franklin. Information

Business Expo

Networking opportunities and educational benefits at the Williamson County Chamber of Commerce Business Expo for all of Williamson County at Mill Creek Brewing Company in Nolensville. Meet and greet other professionals while browsing and/or exhibiting your business or organization and show the community what you have to offer. Host a table and showcase your business or attend to learn more about Williamson county business community. Mill Creek Brewery, 2008B Johnson Industrial Blvd., Nolensville. 4-7 p.m. Fee: Free for Chamber Members, $5 General Admission. Live music, games, food and drinks. Information

3rd Thursday on Main

Historic Downtown Gallatin. Music by Michael Ryan Vance. 6:30-9 p.m. Free concert with restaurants and shops open late.

FRIDAY, JULY 20

Business Networking Breakfast

This event is for Chamber Members only. Newest members will introduce themselves in front of the group and have the opportunity to mix and mingle with a diverse group of Chamber members. Breakfast and coffee provided. Emblem, 427 Nichol Lane, Franklin. 7:30-9 a.m. Information

Night Market

Artisans, farmers and live music. Restaurants and shops stay open late. Free and family-friendly. Beer, cocktails and wine are available for purchase. 5-9 p.m. Nashville Farmers Market, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd.

JULY 20-21

49TH annual Threshing Show

Enjoy the oldest steam threshing show in the south. Experience wheat threshing, sawmilling, tractor pulls, live music, arts and crafts and more. Fee: $10 per adult. Children 12 and under free. Adams. Information

SATURDAY, JULY 21

Wonder Kids Day 2018

Community in Motion for Wonder Kids Day. Wonder Kids Day is an inclusive event created to celebrate special needs kids in all of their wonder. Important notice: Registration is required and tickets are limited. It will be considered sold out and no additional kids will be able to register once we have reached 40 kids. Free for kids 3-17 with special needs. Adults and General Admission $7 seniors, $5 kids with 2 and under free. Tommy Garrottt Aquatics Facility, 210 Albert Gallatin Avenue, Gallatin. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Registration for this event is only available through EventBrite. Information: 615 635-7308.

TUESDAY, JULY 24

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Extend your network, build relationships and break bread with fellow members of the Chamber on the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month. The restaurant location varies from week to week. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Filly’s Game & Grill, 102 North Water Ave. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

Alzheimer’s Training/Class

Designed for family members and friends learning to live with the joys and challenges of caregiving. This workshop is not open to professional caregivers. Hickory Hills Alzheimer’s Special Care Center, 162 Indian Lake Blvd., Hendersonville. 6-7:30 p.m. Free. Information: 826-1528

Davidson County Democrats Monthly Meeting

Meeting currently take place at DCDP HQ, 1900 Church Street, Suite 202, Nashville. 6 p.m. Information

REIN EVENT

Fundamentals on Deal Structure, Strategy and How to Obtain Funding with Yogi Dougher, a real estate veteran with 20-plus years of experience. 6 p.m. at the REIN Center, 4525 Harding Rd, Ste. 200. Register and information

WEDNESDAY, JULY 25

State of the County

Mayor Rogers Anderson will deliver the 16th annual State of the County address to the business community at the Factory, Liberty Hall, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Business Partner $55, Guest $75. Registration is strongly encouraged for this event. Information

THURSDAY, JULY 26

Nashville Emerging Leader Awards

The Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce and YP Nashville present the 12th annual Nashville Emerging Leader Awards. The NELAs recognize young professionals in 15 industry classifications who are excelling in their careers and making a difference in the Nashville community. Lipscomb University Collins Alumni Auditorium, One University Park Drive. After-party at Richland Country Club, 1 Club Drive, Nashville. 5 p.m. Registration and Networking, 6 p.m. NELAs Recognition Ceremony, 8 p.m. Fees: $25 NELAs recognition ceremony only, $35 after party only, $55 ceremony and after party, $35 2018 finalist, judge or previous winner. Registration required. Information

4th Thursday on the Square Antique Walk

Enjoy a stroll around the Gallatin Square and meet the vendors in the antique stores. 5-8 p.m. Information: 452-5692

FRIDAY, JULY 27

Williamson, Inc. Town Hall

Topic: State of the County Follow Up. County Mayor Rogers Anderson will be reviewing what was discussed at the State of the County with a more in depth look at issues. Columbia State Community College Community Room, Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin. 7:15 a.m. Networking: 7:30-8:30. No charge for Williamson, Inc. business partners and guests. Open to the general public. Information

Frist Friday

An Evening of Chaos and Awe, a one-night event is inspired by the exhibitors Chaos and Awe: Painting for the 21st Century and The Presence of Your Absence is Everywhere: Afruz Amigi. Entertainment will be provided by singer-songwriter Adia Victoria, poet Ciona Rouse and composer Darius Jamal VanSluytman. There will also be artist-led programs with Afruz Amighi and James Perrin, as well as food tasting by Chef Maneet Chauhan. $12 non-members, $9 seniors, $7 military. Free for members 18 and younger and college students with valid ID. 6-9 p.m. Frist Art Museum, 919 Broadway. Information

Red, White and Zoo

Wine tasting event at the Nashville Zoo. Enjoy unlimited samples of wine, live music, and animal encounters. Tickets: $65 general admission, includes unlimited wine tasting and commemorative glass. $115 VIP tickets, same as general admission plus food pairings with select wines, a private entrance, and a VIP lounge. Designated driver tickets available. This event is strictly 21 and over. 7-10 p.m. Nashville Zoo at Grassmere, 3777 Nolensville Pike. Information

Full Moon Pickin’ Parties

These Friday night parties, held at the Percy Warner Park Equestrian Center, feature bluegrass music including jam circles and main acts on a stage. Water, soft drinks and up to four beers are included with admission. Food is also available for purchase. Event held monthly through October on the Friday night closest to full moon. 7-11 p.m. Fee: adult $20 advance, $25 day of, youth (7-17) $7 advance, Fee: $10 day of, Children under 6 free. Season passes $100. Proceeds benefit Warner Parks. Warner Park Equestrian Center, 2500 Old Hickory Blvd. Information

TUESDAY, JULY 31

DEALS, DEALS, DEALS Focus Group

Find where investors find and sell deals, as well as the mechanics of various deals. 6:30 p.m. The REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Ste. 200. Information

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 1

Chamber East Networking Coffee

Join business and community leaders in East Nashville for the Chamber East monthly networking coffee and community update. Nashville church of the Nazarene, 510 Woodland Street, Nashville. 8:15-8:30 a.m. networking, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Registration is requested. Free for Chamber members, future members (3 or more visits): $20. Information: mwortendyke@nashvillechamber.com, www.nashvillechamber.com

THROUGH SEPT. 16

County Fairs

Agricultural fairs are a tradition in Tennessee, and Middle Tennessee has plenty to choose from. Middle Tennessee fairs and dates include:

Aug. 3-11: Williamson County, Long Lane, Franklin. www.williamsoncountyfair.org

Aug. 14-18: Cheatham County, 870 Fairgrounds Road, Ashland City. www.facebook.com/CheathamCountyFair

Aug. 17-25: Wilson County, 945 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon. www.wilsoncountyfair.net

Aug. 20-25: Robertson County, 4635 Hwy 41 North, Springfield. www.robertsoncountyfair.com/county-fair.html

Aug. 28- Sept. 1: Maury County, 1018 Maury County Park, Columbia. www.maurycountyfair.com

Sept. 4-9: Dickson County, 1053 Hwy 47E, Dickson. www.dicksonfair.com

Sept. 7-16: Tennessee State Fair, 500 Wedgewood Avenue, Nashville. http://tnstatefair.org

SATURDAY, AUG. 4

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer rare opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. Information

Frist Art Museum Architecture Tour

Frist Art Center, 919 Broadway, Nashville. 4:30 p.m. Free, Information