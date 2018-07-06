Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 27 | Friday, July 06, 2018

Tennessee GOP gov race: Candidates chip in $33M, spend $33M

Updated 2:44PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Four Republicans have spent $33 million-plus in Tennessee's primary for governor, unleashing about $33 million of personal wealth.

Reports through June show ex-state economic development commissioner Randy Boyd has added $14.2 million in personal cash and spent $15.7 million since the race began.

Congresswoman Diane Black has added $10.3 million and spent $10.3 million. Businessman Bill Lee has contributed $5.3 million, spending $4.7 million. House Speaker Beth Harwell has loaned $3.1 million, spending $2.6 million.

Aside from personal money, they have raised $12.9 million. Each has $2.6 million to $3.6 million left.

For Democrats, ex-Nashville Mayor Karl Dean has contributed $743,000 and spent $3.1 million, with $1.4 million left. House Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh has loaned $766,000, spent $624,700 and ended with $467,300 remaining.

The primary election is Aug. 2.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0