Lee: GOP governor race attack ads 'not what a leader does'

VOL. 42 | NO. 27 | Friday, July 06, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — Bill Lee has released an ad criticizing what he calls dishonest attack ads in the GOP gubernatorial primary, saying he's "not going down that road."

With early voting approaching Friday, Lee's ad argues the attacks aren't what a leader does and show some candidates will say and do anything to get elected.

Congresswoman Diane Black's ads highlight Lee's donations to former Nashville Mayor Megan Barry and Democratic ex-Gov. Phil Bredesen.

Lee also donated to Bredesen's Republican opponent that election. Lee's campaign deemed the donations "business decisions" for his company.

The ads include vague claims about Barry, sanctuary cities and gun control. Barry helped defeat Nashville's 2017 sanctuary city-like push.

Black has attacked businessman Randy Boyd in ads, with Boyd attacking back.

Beth Harwell, Tennessee's House speaker, has largely been spared.