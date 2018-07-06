Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 27 | Friday, July 06, 2018

Judge orders early opening for Shelby voting locations

Updated 2:07PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

MEMPHIS (AP) — A judge has ruled that the election commission in Tennessee's largest county must open all of its early voting locations two days earlier than originally planned, in response to lawsuits filed by the NAACP and Democrats.

The Commercial Appeal reports that Shelby County Chancellor JoeDae Jenkins ruled Monday that the county must open all 27 sites for early voting for the August elections on July 16.

Election officials had planned to open only three early voting sites during the first four days of early voting — which starts Friday — followed by the opening of the remaining sites July 18.

The NAACP and county Democrats argued that the election commission's plan would disenfranchise voters in inner-city Memphis, where many rely on public transportation to get to voting sites.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0