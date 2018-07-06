Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 27 | Friday, July 06, 2018

Blackburn backs Supreme Court pick; Bredesen awaits hearings

Updated 1:00PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — In Tennessee's U.S. Senate race, Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn is backing President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee and Democratic ex-Gov. Phil Bredesen is holding judgment until after confirmation hearings.

Blackburn said Monday that Brett Kavanaugh will make a fine Supreme Court justice, calling him a strong constitutionalist with a record of upholding the rule of law.

Before Kavanaugh's nomination announcement, Bredesen said he'd vote for or against a nominee based on high qualifications and ethics, not partisan politics.

Bredesen said the nominee deserves a fair and timely confirmation hearing and he'll hold judgment until after hearings.

The two hope to succeed retiring Republican Sen. Bob Corker, who called Kavanaugh a well-respected jurist. Republican Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander called Kavanaugh well-qualified.

Kavanaugh's Senate confirmation vote is expected before the November election.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0