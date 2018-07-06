Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 27 | Friday, July 06, 2018

Clingmans Dome Tower in Great Smokes closing for repairs

FORNEYS CREEK, N.C. (AP) — One of the most popular destinations in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park closed on Tuesday for repairs.

The Clingmans Dome Observation Tower on the North Carolina-Tennessee state line is about 6,600 feet (2010 meters) above sea level, and the highest point in the Smoky Mountains.

Park spokeswoman Dana Soehn says the tower will be is closed through July 27.

Visitors will not be able to climb the tower while an overlay is installed on the lower ramp. But the Clingmans Dome parking overlook is open and offers scenic mountain top views. Also open are the visitor contact station and store, the trail up to the tower, and all access to the trailheads in the vicinity.

