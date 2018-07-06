Trump says Putin meeting may be 'easiest'

VOL. 42 | NO. 27 | Friday, July 06, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he "can't say right now" if Russian President Vladimir Putin is a friend or foe.

Trump spoke to reporters Tuesday before departing the White House for a trip that will take him to a NATO summit meeting, bilateral meetings in the United Kingdom and a sit-down with Putin in Helsinki next week.

He says, "I think Putin may be the easiest of them all." He called Putin a "competitor."

Trump predicts tough negotiations with NATO over defense spending.

He adds: "I think that getting along with Russia, getting along with China, getting along with others is a good thing, not a bad thing."