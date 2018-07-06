Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 27 | Friday, July 06, 2018

Trump says Putin meeting may be 'easiest'

Updated 6:58AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he "can't say right now" if Russian President Vladimir Putin is a friend or foe.

Trump spoke to reporters Tuesday before departing the White House for a trip that will take him to a NATO summit meeting, bilateral meetings in the United Kingdom and a sit-down with Putin in Helsinki next week.

He says, "I think Putin may be the easiest of them all." He called Putin a "competitor."

Trump predicts tough negotiations with NATO over defense spending.

He adds: "I think that getting along with Russia, getting along with China, getting along with others is a good thing, not a bad thing."

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0