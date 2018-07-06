Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 27 | Friday, July 06, 2018

Tennessee gets $4.3M federal grant for student health

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee is receiving a federal grant of more than $4.3 million to help prevent student obesity, manage childhood chronic disease and prevent those sicknesses in adulthood.

According to the state Department of Education, the grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will focus on awareness and policies for school-based health education, physical education and physical activity, healthy eating, and management of chronic health conditions.

The grant will also support professional development and training to help students with chronic health issues, including help from the state Department of Health.

Additionally, money for the National Professional Development and Partnership for School Health project will provide more professional development related to school health policies.

