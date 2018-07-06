Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 27 | Friday, July 06, 2018

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation plans groundbreaking

Updated 6:53AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

JACKSON (AP) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is slated to break ground on a new laboratory and regional headquarters.

The agency says an event Tuesday will mark the start of construction in Jackson on the Special Agent De'Greaun ReShun Frazier TBI Crime Laboratory and Regional Headquarters.

The 50,000-square-foot (4,645-sq. meter) facility will open in 2020 and will replace the Memphis Crime Lab. It aims to provide more efficient services to agencies across 21 counties in western Tennessee.

The facility will honor TBI Agent De'Greaun Frazier, who died during an undercover drug operation in Jackson in August 2016.

Officials have been planning the building for more than five years.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0