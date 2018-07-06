US consumer borrowing up $24 billion in May

VOL. 42 | NO. 27 | Friday, July 06, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans increased their borrowing in May at the fastest pace in a year and a half, boosted by a big increase in credit card borrowing.

The Federal Reserve says consumer debt rose $24.5 billion in May after an increase of $10 billion in April. It was the biggest monthly increase since a rise of $24.8 billion in November 2016.

The category that includes credit cards climbed $16.3 billion in May after increasing by $5 billion in April.