The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 27 | Friday, July 06, 2018

Former bus driver convicted in fatal crash has bond revoked

Updated 11:02AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — A judge in Tennessee has ordered a former school bus driver to remain behind bars while he appeals his conviction in a crash that killed six children.

Twenty-five-year-old Johnthony Walker was sentenced to four years in March for criminally negligent homicide and assault. He was out on bond while appealing that conviction, but then he was arrested last month in Nashville on aggravated statutory rape charges after allegedly admitting to having sex with a 14-year-old.

News outlets report Judge Don Poole agreed with prosecutors on Monday to revoke his bond.

Prosecutors said Walker was speeding and talking on his phone when he wrecked while driving 37 elementary school children on a winding road in Chattanooga in 2016. His defense said he swerved to avoid another vehicle.

