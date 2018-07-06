Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 27 | Friday, July 06, 2018

BMW: Tariffs mean higher prices in China for US-made SUVs

Updated 8:12AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Automaker BMW says it will have to raise prices on the U.S.-built SUVs it sells in China due to higher tariffs.

China raised the import tax on cars from the United States to 40 percent in retaliation for higher tariffs on Chinese goods imposed by President Donald Trump.

The dpa news agency reported that the Munich-based company said Monday it is "not in a position to completely absorb the tariff increases."

BMW builds key SUV models in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where it employs 10,000 people. Those vehicles are exported to 140 countries, making BMW the largest U.S. auto exporter.

Trump has imposed tariffs to counter what he says are unfair trading practices that include Chinese requirements that U.S. firms transfer key technology as the price of doing business.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0