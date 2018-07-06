Tennessee panel accepting applications for 2 judgeships

VOL. 42 | NO. 27 | Friday, July 06, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — A Tennessee panel is accepting applications for two judicial vacancies.

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will consider prospective judges for the 19th judicial district's circuit court, covering Montgomery and Robertson counties, and the 20th judicial district's criminal court, covering metropolitan Nashville.

The 19th district seat is created Sept. 1 by a new state law. The 20th district opening is left by the retirement of Judge Seth Walker Norman, effective Aug. 31.

The deadline to apply is the afternoon of July 23.

Applicants must be licensed attorneys who are at least 30 years old, have been Tennessee residents for five years and must live in their districts. Applications can be found online at www.TNCourts.gov.