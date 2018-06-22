Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 26 | Friday, June 29, 2018

Judge lets challenge to census citizenship query go forward

Updated 2:03PM
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge in New York City says a legal challenge to the addition of a citizenship question to the census form is strong enough to go forward.

U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman told lawyers at a hearing Tuesday there was an appearance of "bad faith" behind the decision by President Donald Trump's administration to add the question.

About two dozen states and cities have sued the U.S. government to block the plan for the 2020 census, which has set off worries among Democrats that immigrants will dodge the survey altogether.

Supporters had argued that obtaining more data on the voting age population of citizens will help the Department of Justice enforce the Voting Rights Act.

There has been no comment from the Department of Commerce, which oversees the census.

