VOL. 42 | NO. 26 | Friday, June 29, 2018

Producer, musician Richard Swift of The Shins dies at age 41

Updated 1:39PM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Musician, singer-songwriter and producer Richard Swift, who has been in bands such as The Shins, The Arcs and The Black Keys, has died. He was 41.

A representative for Swift said he died Tuesday morning in Tacoma, Washington. A GoFundMe account for Swift set up earlier in June said he was hospitalized due to a serious medical condition.

The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney said in a post on their Facebook page that Swift was "one of the most talented musicians we have ever worked with." Swift released his own albums as well, but was a valued studio producer and musician for many rock bands.

He is credited on albums by The Pretenders, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats and Ray LaMontagne.

