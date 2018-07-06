VOL. 42 | NO. 27 | Friday, July 06, 2018

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource. Topic: Wild: My Tools for the Mountains and Valleys of Leadership in Conflict. Speaker: Beth Morrow, Owner, Beth Morrow Consulting. E|Spaces, 1550 W McEwen Dr., Suite #300, Franklin. 7:30-9 a.m. Free. Information

JULY 6-8

Music at The Market

The Natchez Hills Winery at The Market features free music every Friday, Saturday and Sunday on the outdoor patio stage. This music series showcases new and rising Nashville Talent. It is located in the Nashville Farmers Market on Rosa Parks Blvd on the south side of Germantown. Their tasting room is the perfect place to go relax and have a few glasses of wine with friends while enjoying some local culinary delights. 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. Held each weekend until Aug. 31. Information

SATURDAY, JULY 7

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer rare opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. Information

Frist Art Museum Architecture Tour

On the first Saturday of each month, certified American Sign Language interpretation is provided with the tour, which starts at 4:30 p.m. Café is open 2-5 p.m. for dessert happy hour (free coffee with the purchase of any dessert). Frist Art Museum, 919 Broadway, Nashville. Free

Hatch Show Print Block Party

Work with the shop’s image blocks and ink to create a design that you can hand-print onto paper, a tote bag or T-shirt. 6- 8 p.m. during the First Saturday Art Crawl. Fee: $40 per adult. Space is limited to 14 adults. Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. 222 5th Ave. South. Information and pre-register: 256-2805

SUNDAY, JULY 8

Waterfest In Cumberland Park

Get connected to our local waterways through fun activities. Cumberland Park, 592 South 1st Street. 1-5 p.m. Information

July Round Table

Franklin Civil War Round Table will host Stones River National Battlefield Park Ranger Jim Lewis, who will present “Rising from the Ashes: William Holland and the Cemetery Community.” At the end of the Civil War, battlefield landscapes were often changed forever, especially when cemeteries were created. In the year following the war, William Holland and his comrades from the 111th United States Colored Troops helped establish Stones River National Cemetery, while also rebuilding their own lives. Lewis will explore the evolution and impact to the community of this iconic cemetery. 3 p.m. Free to the public. Carnton Plantation’s Fleming Center, 1345 Eastern Flank Circle. Information

MONDAY, JULY 9

The Main Event with Paul Rossano

Discover how to structure deals for passive income like the top 1 percent of investors. Learn how to structure your real estate investments to minimize risk and maximize upscale. Learn how to quantify risk and return, and how to adjust both metrics to make deals work for you, and much more. 5:30-6:15 p.m. Dinner and breakout session. 6:40-8:45 p.m. general meeting and featured presentation. Fee: Guests $35, Guest couple $50. Members free. Pre-registration required. Tech Hill Commons, 500 Interstate Blvd.’s., Suite 210, Nashville 37210. Information

JULY 9-14

Sumner County Fair

Fun rides, food, games pageants, exhibits, and contests all say County Fair. Gates open 5 p.m. nightly. 222 Fairgrounds Road, Gallatin. Information: 452-3172

TUESDAY, JULY 10

Williamson 101

Attend Williamson 101 to learn how to maximize your partnership. Discover the many ways to get involved. We’ll show you how at this fun, educational meeting where you will learn about Williamson, Inc. and meet other new and existing partners. Light refreshments will be served. Free, but registration is required. Williamson Inc., 5005 Meridian Blvd., Suite 150. 3:30-5 p.m. Information

Alzheimer’s Training/Class

Designed for family members and friends learning to live with the joys and challenges of caregiving. This workshop is not open to professional caregivers. Hickory Hills Alzheimer’s Special Care Center, 162 Indian Lake Blvd., Hendersonville. 6-7:30 p.m. Free. Information: 826-1528

WEDNESDAY, JULY 11

Young Professionals Luncheon

Topic: Leading Up. Learn how to navigate relationships and conversations without fear of jeopardizing a career in a professional environment with leading individuals who are older. An open discussion with panelists that include Louis Upkins and Ryan Blanck. Upkins has worked with some of the largest names in a variety of industries and Fortune 500 companies. Blanck is the founder and CEO of Deviate. Williamson County Public Safety Center, 304 Beasley Drive, Franklin. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Business Partners - $20, Guests - $30 Information

Chamber 201

The newest addition to Gallatin Chamber programming- Chamber 201. Chamber 201 is a time to learn of the benefits available to you with your current membership investment. Free but RSVP required, with limited spots available. Gallatin Area Chamber, 118 West Main Street, Gallatin. 10-11 a.m. Information

Candidate Forum: 61st District

Williamson, Inc., Williamson Herald and Williamson Association of Realtors are co-hosting a debate featuring candidates for the 61st District of Tennessee’s House of Representatives. Free. Williamson County Enrichment Center, 110 Everbrite Ave., Franklin. 6-7:30 p.m. Information: WilliamsonChamber.com/Vote

Business Studio Scaling Series

Hiring the Right People (and Firing the Wrong Ones). This is the first of four in a scaling series put on by the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Nashville Business Incubation Center. This first session will focus on hiring and firing. Nashville Business Incubation Center, 1009 3rd Ave. N. Suite 100. 3 -5 p.m. Fee: Free, but registration required. Information

Additional dates:

July 18 – Show Me the Money

July 25 – Leasing vs owning vs co-working

Aug. 1 – Pivoting from your plan

THURSDAY, JULY 12

Nashville Chamber Open House

Make the most of your Nashville Chamber membership. Attend Pick Your Place and learn about member benefits and involvement opportunities for the 2018-2019 program year. Walk away energized and enthusiastic, with new ideas for maximizing your membership investment. Light lunch refreshments will be served. Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Commerce Street, Suite 100. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Free, but registration required. Information

THURSDAY, JULY 12

Wine and Art Crawl

Gallatin Square, 5-8 p.m. Enjoy local artists, food and networking. Information: 452-5692

JULY 13-14

Bold Enough Rodeo

10th annual rodeo to support the Sumner County Anti-Drug Coalition. Triple Creek Park, Gallatin. Gates open 6 p.m., rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m. Fee: $5 children, $10 adults in advance, $15 adults on day of event. 5 and younger free. Information: 461-8243 or http://sumnercoalition.org/

SATURDAY, JULY 14

Davidson County Republican Party Picnic

Centennial Park Event Shelter, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Fee: $10 per person, includes BBQ, drink and dessert. Information

TUESDAY, JULY, 17

REIN Deals, Deals, Deals Focus Group

Find where investors find and sell deals, as well as the mechanics of various deals. 6:30 p.m. Rein Center, 4525 Harding Rd, Suite 200, Nashville. Information: http://www.reintn.org/

Chamber North Meet-Up

Join North Nashville business and community leaders after work to mingle and talk about news relevant to the North Nashville region. No registration is required. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks will not be provided but are available through Market House vendors. Nashville Farmers Market, The Picnic Tap, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. 4:30-6 p.m. Information

Alzheimer’s Training/Class

Designed for family members and friends learning to live with the joys and challenges of caregiving. This workshop is not open to professional caregivers. Hickory Hills Alzheimer’s Special Care Center, 162 Indian Lake Blvd., Hendersonville. 6-7:30 p.m. Free. Information: 826-1528

WEDNESDAY, JULY 18

Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee

Network with Chamber members in your area over breakfast and coffee. Learn more about Chamber West’s initiatives and find out how you can get involved in the continued success of this area. Guest speakers from the Tennessee Titans and the Nashville Sports Council. Hampton Inn & Suites Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road, Nashville. 8-9:15 a.m. Free event but registration is required. Information

THURSDAY, JULY 19

Business Expo

Networking opportunities and educational benefits at the Williamson County Chamber of Commerce Business Expo for all of Williamson County at Mill Creek Brewing Company in Nolensville. Meet and greet other professionals while browsing and/or exhibiting your business or organization and show the community what you have to offer. Host a table and showcase your business or attend to learn more about Williamson county business community. Mill Creek Brewery, 2008B Johnson Industrial Blvd., Nolensville. 4-7 p.m. Fee: Free for Chamber Members, $5 General Admission. Live music, games, food and drinks. Information

3rd Thursday on Main

Historic Downtown Gallatin. Music by Michael Ryan Vance. 6:30-9 p.m. Free concert with restaurants and shops open late.

FRIDAY, JULY 20

Business Networking Breakfast

This event is for Chamber Members only. Newest members will introduce themselves in front of the group and have the opportunity to mix and mingle with a diverse group of Chamber members. Breakfast and coffee provided. Emblem, 427 Nichol Lane, Franklin. 7:30-9 a.m. Information

FRIDAY, JULY 27

Full Moon Pickin’ Parties

These Friday night parties, held at the Percy Warner Park Equestrian Center, feature bluegrass music including jam circles and main acts on a stage. Water, soft drinks and up to four beers are included with admission. Food is also available for purchase. Event held monthly through October on the Friday night closest to full moon. 7-11 p.m. Fee: adult $20 advance, $25 day of, youth (7-17) $7 advance, Fee: $10 day of, Children under 6 free. Season passes $100. Proceeds benefit Warner Parks. Warner Park Equestrian Center, 2500 Old Hickory Blvd. Information