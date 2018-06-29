Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 26 | Friday, June 29, 2018

A top official resigns from Catholic diocese in Tennessee

MEMPHIS (AP) — A key leader at a Catholic diocese post in Tennessee has resigned days after archbishops visited Memphis to investigate him.

The Commercial Appeal reported Monday that Monsignor Clement Machado has announced his resignation as vicar general for the Roman Catholic network in west Tennessee. Machado was the second-highest ranking official in the Catholic Diocese of Memphis.

A Friday letter by Bishop Martin Holley says Holley accepted Machado's resignation from three key diocesan offices, effective June 30. It says Machado is resigning to study so he can obtain his licentiate degree in Canon Law and help his recently-widowed mother.

Machado's resignation comes days after a pair of archbishops visited the city to investigate Holley's actions since becoming bishop in 2016. The results of that investigation haven't been made public.

