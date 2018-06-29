Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 26 | Friday, June 29, 2018

Voter registration for August primaries ends Tuesday

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote in Tennessee's August primary elections.

Information on how to register can be obtained from the Tennessee Secretary of State's election division or at a county election commission. Primary elections for Democratic and Republican candidates for governor, U.S. senator and all nine of the state's congressional districts are on the Aug. 2 ballot. Party nominees will also be chosen for state legislative races.

To be eligible you must be a U.S. citizen and a resident of Tennessee and at least 18 years old before the next election. If you have been convicted of a felony your voting rights must be restored.

Voters must have a Tennessee driver's license or a Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security ID to submit an online application.

https://ovr.govote.tn.gov/

