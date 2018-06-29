Neal signs 5-year, $28.75 million contract with Flames

VOL. 42 | NO. 26 | Friday, June 29, 2018

The Calgary Flames have landed the top free agent still on the market, signing forward James Neal to a five-year, $28.75 million contract.

The Flames announced the deal Monday, a day after the NHL's signing period opened.

Neal has topped 20 goals in each of his 10 NHL seasons in a career that began with the Dallas Stars in 2008.

The Flames become his third team in as many seasons. Neal was selected by Vegas in the NHL expansion draft a year ago, and scored 25 goals and 44 points in 71 games for the Golden Knights.

Neal also played for Pittsburgh and Nashville, and has 263 goals and 495 points in 703 career games.