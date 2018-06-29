Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 26 | Friday, June 29, 2018

Tennessee Division of Forestry appoints new fire chief

Updated 7:09AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — A new fire chief has been appointed for the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry.

The Agriculture Department says he is Wade Waters, who has more than 14 years of experience with forestry and wildland fire management.

Waters will manage the division's wildfire management programs with federal, state and local organizations. Programs and services that work to minimize damage to forests and protect the public and firefighters will also be his responsibility.

Waters previously worked for the U.S. Forest Service, as a regional fire management coordinator for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and as a supervisory forestry technician engine captain for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

