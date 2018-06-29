Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 26 | Friday, June 29, 2018

"Remastered" finds stories behind Tennessee's iconic brands

NASHVILLE (AP) — A miniseries that airs beginning this month highlights the personal stories behind six iconic Tennessee brands.

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development says the companies featured in the series include Jack Daniel's, Lodge Cast Iron, St. Blues Guitars, United Record Pressing, Barrett Firearms Manufacturing and Prophetik Haute Couture.

The miniseries "Remastered" was shot and produced last year. It includes appearances by John Rich of country music duo Big & Rich; Laura Daily, chief merchant for Cracker Barrel; Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show; and Hunter Lewis, editor in chief of Food & Wine magazine.

The first episode is scheduled to air at 7 p.m. CDT July 11 on RFD-TV. New episodes will air on Wednesdays.

