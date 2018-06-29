Comcast deals with widespread outage

VOL. 42 | NO. 26 | Friday, June 29, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) — Comcast is dealing with a widespread outage of some of its services.

The Philadelphia company told CNBC, which it owns, that it is aware of a nationwide outage affecting some of its internet, video and voice customers and is working to restore service.

The company did not give a reason for the outage Friday or respond to a request for more information.

Comcast is one of the nation's largest operators of cable TV and residential internet services.