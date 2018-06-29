Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
VOL. 42 | NO. 26 | Friday, June 29, 2018

Blackburn to Trump administration: Reconsider broad tariffs

NASHVILLE (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn says President Donald Trump's administration should reconsider broad tariffs to avoid unintended negative consequences on Tennessee's economy and workers, her toughest stance on tariffs yet.

The Senate candidate's letter Wednesday to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says Tennesseans stand to suffer disproportionate and negative consequences under broad tariffs. Those include tariffs on some foreign steel and aluminum under Trump.

Her likely Democratic opponent, ex-Gov. Phil Bredesen, and Tennessee's Republican senators, Bob Corker and Lamar Alexander, have offered steady opposition to the tariffs. Blackburn has previously expressed concerns.

Blackburn's letter says a targeted, limited approach may more effectively address trade issues and mitigate unintended consequences on Tennessee industries, including automotive, agriculture and distilled spirits.

Republican Reps. Phil Roe, Scott DesJarlais and Chuck Fleischmann co-signed the letter.

