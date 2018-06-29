Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
VOL. 42 | NO. 26 | Friday, June 29, 2018

Black fires 1st candidate attack ad in Tennessee gov's race

Updated 1:31PM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Congresswoman Diane Black labels businessmen Randy Boyd and Bill Lee moderates in the first Tennessee gubernatorial race attack ad by a campaign.

The ad says Boyd deemed Black too conservative, referencing Boyd's comments that Republicans could lose with Black's nomination.

It says Boyd disavowed then-candidate Donald Trump in 2016, referencing reports that Boyd wasn't fundraising for Trump, though he didn't specifically criticize Trump. Boyd has campaigned as pro-Trump.

It says Boyd backed a 2012 county property tax increase proposal and called himself moderate in 2015.

It criticizes Lee's donation to ex-Nashville Mayor Megan Barry's 2015 campaign.

The Lee campaign called it a failing campaign's desperate attack.

Boyd's campaign didn't respond to a request for comment.

GOP candidate House Speaker Beth Harwell isn't mentioned.

A Boyd donor-fueled group has attacked Black.