Tennessee State University given food safety research grant

VOL. 42 | NO. 26 | Friday, June 29, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded $450,000 to Tennessee State University for food safety research.

The university said in a news release that its College of Agriculture will use the grant to continue research and outreach projects on antimicrobial resistance. The release said the funds will help establish stewardship programs for operators of small- and medium-sized ranches.

The release said that antimicrobial-resistant pathogens in animal production systems is a challenge to public health. The release said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that at least 23,000 people die in the U.S. each year due to infections caused by microorganisms that are resistant to antibiotics.

University officials say the research is timely, with foodborne outbreaks occurring in some parts of the country.