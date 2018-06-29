Bonnyman honored with 2018 Kutak-Dodds Prize

VOL. 42 | NO. 26 | Friday, June 29, 2018

Bonnyman

G. Gordon Bonnyman, staff attorney and former executive director of the Tennessee Justice Center, has been awarded a 2018 Kutak-Dodds Prize, which honors civil legal aid attorneys and public defenders who through the practice of law have significantly enhanced the quality of life for individuals who cannot afford legal representation by the by the National Legal Aid & Defender Association.

Gary Horton, director of the New York State Defenders Association’s Veterans Defense Program, also was honored with the prize.

“NLADA is thrilled to honor Gordon and Gary’s work with the Kutak-Dodds Prize,” said NLADA’s president & CEO, Jo-Ann Wallace. “Their work has inarguably helped countless individuals and communities, including veterans, and those needing to access healthcare. We are grateful for their diligent efforts every day to help those who otherwise would not be able to access counsel.”

Bonnyman is being recognized for his work in poverty law, focusing primarily on improving access to health care for the poor and uninsured.

Since 1989, the Kutak-Dodds Prizes have been awarded to attorneys who have significantly contributed to the human dignity and quality of life of individuals unable to afford legal representation. The Robert J. Kutak Foundation and NLADA in memory of Robert J. Kutak and Kenneth R. Dodds jointly sponsor the prizes. Each prize carries a cash award of $10,000.

Ashworth appointed chair of Access to Justice

Ashworth

Wiseman Ashworth Law Group founding member Gail Vaughn Ashworth has been appointed by the Tennessee Supreme Court as chair of the Access to Justice Commission. She will serve a two-year term.

The Access to Justice Commission was created by the Supreme Court of Tennessee to develop a strategic plan for improving access to justice in Tennessee to include education of the public, identification of priorities to meet the need of improved access to justice, and recommendations to the Supreme Court of projects and programs the Commission determines to be necessary and appropriate for enhancing access to justice in Tennessee.

Ashworth has extensive experience at the civil and administrative trial and appellate levels as both defense and plaintiff’s counsel. Her diverse trial practice spans nearly three decades and ranges from personal injury to insurance coverage, employment law and medical ethics. She also is a Tennessee Rule 31 Listed General Civil Mediator with more than 15 years of experience as a mediator.

She is president of the Nashville Bar Foundation and a past president of the Nashville and Tennessee Bar Associations. She also has chaired the Tennessee Justice Center, Inc. Board of Directors from 2006-2008, the Tennessee Legal Community Foundation in 2010 and the Legal Aid Society/Nashville Pro Bono Annual Campaign for Justice in 2011.

Moses is president-elect of international law academy

Moses

Marlene Eskind Moses, founding manager of MTR Family Law, PLLC, has been elected president-elect of the International Academy of Family Lawyers during their annual meeting in Tokyo. IAFL is a worldwide association of practicing lawyers who are recognized by their peers as the most experienced and expert family law specialists in their respective countries.

IAFL was formed in 1986 as the International Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers to improve the practice of law and administration of justice in the area of divorce and family law throughout the world. The number of countries now represented is 57, and IAFL has more than 780 Fellows.

Moses is a past-president of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers and was awarded the organization’s Outstanding Fellow of the Year Award. She is a fellow of the Tennessee Bar Association Foundation and the Nashville Bar Association Foundation, as well as Diplomate of the American College of Family Trial Lawyers. She serves as secretary of that group.

She is a past president of the Tennessee Supreme Court Historical Society, the Tennessee Board of Law Examiners, and Lawyers Association for Women. She also is a former vice president of the Nashville Bar Association. She has served on the Tennessee Bar Association’s Family Law Code Commission.

Moses earned her law degree from the Nashville School of Law.

Collins among ABA’s top 40 young lawyers

Collins

Caldwell G. Collins of Baker Donelson has been named to the 2018 American Bar Association “On the Rise – Top 40 Young Lawyers” list.

The annual award, presented by the ABA’s Young Lawyers Division, recognizes 40 young lawyers nationally who “exemplify a broad range of high achievement, innovation, vision, leadership, and legal and community service.”

Collins, a shareholder in Baker Donelson’s Nashville office, concentrates her practice on the defense of health care providers in personal injury, wrongful death and government investigation matters. She serves as the chair of Baker Donelson’s Nashville Women’s Initiative and is the author of the firm’s innovative parental leave policy.

In 2016, Collins was recognized as Outstanding Subcommittee Chair for the ABA Health Law Litigation Committee and is the editor of the upcoming ABA book Common Issues in Long-Term Care Litigation.

A graduate of Washington University School of Law, she served as editor-in-chief of the Washington University Journal of Law & Policy and as president of Washington University’s Women’s Law Caucus. She has been named a “Rising Star” by Mid-South Super Lawyers every year since 2014 and was a member of the Nashville Bar Foundation’s Leadership Forum 2015-2016 class.

TPAC president, CEO announces retirement

O'Brien

Kathleen O’Brien, president and CEO of the Tennessee Performing Arts Center, has announced she will retire from her leadership post in July 2019 at the end of the nonprofit’s next fiscal year.

O’Brien, the first and only woman to lead TPAC in its almost 38-year history, started as public affairs director in 1988 and has served as the organization’s chief since 2005.

TPAC’s Board of Directors will begin a national search to fill the position with the goal of finding a replacement by early 2019.

Blankenship joins Bradley as Nashville associate

Blankenship

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP has hired Katherine H. Blankenship as an associate in the Construction and Government Contracts Practice Group.

Blankenship represents real estate owners and developers in construction disputes involving design errors, defects, delays, inefficiency, unforeseen site conditions, and cost overruns. Her practice primarily focuses on alternative dispute resolution, including multi-party arbitrations and mediations.

Prior to joining Bradley, Blankenship was a litigation attorney at Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, LLP.

Blankenship earned her J.D. from Belmont University College of Law. She is a graduate of the University of Santa Cruz and holds a master’s degree from New York University.

Sims now on board of Electronics Recycling

Sims

Wade Sims, staff attorney at Patterson Intellectual Property Law, has been elected to the board of Electronics Recycling Solutions, a nonprofit organization (501(c)(3) status pending) that provides sustainable electronics waste management solutions and ethical, long-term employment for adults with disabilities. Over the next year, Sims will be helping a team of dedicated professionals launch the venture to serve Middle Tennessee communities.

Sims joined Patterson Intellectual Property Law in 2014. His practice focuses on intellectual property litigation and licensing in patent, trademark, copyright, trade secret and data security matters. He also assists in patent prosecution for computer-implemented methods and helps clients protect their intellectual property through procurement, licensing, negotiation, and litigation.

Sims is a 2014 graduate of the Belmont University College of Law. He co-founded the Belmont Legal Aid Society and Belmont Federalist Society of the Belmont University College of Law and was recognized upon graduation as a Tennessee Supreme Court Law Student for Justice. He is a member of the Nashville Bar Association, where he serves as a board member for the Young Lawyer’s Division. He is a member of the Tennessee Bar Association, the Tennessee Intellectual Property Law Association, the Nashville Junior Chamber of Commerce, and the Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists.

Electronics Recycling Solutions partners with businesses, organizations and individuals throughout Tennessee to offer an economically and ethically sound option for the disposal of computers, cell phones, and other electronics. Information: 615 828-5040.

Contributor picks Dougall for executive director

Dougall

The board of directors of The Contributor, a nonprofit, social enterprise that publishes a twice-monthly street magazine in Nashville, has appointed Lauren Dougall executive director.

Dougall joined the organization in 2017 as development director and has served as interim executive director since January 2018.

With a decade of nonprofit executive experience, Dougall spent more than three years working in development for Project Return prior to joining The Contributor. She holds a B.A. degree from London Metropolitan University and a diploma in fundraising management from the Association of Fundraising Professionals.

The Contributor was founded in 2008 as a street newspaper, serving people experiencing homelessness and poverty. In spring of 2018, it converted to a twice-monthly street magazine, which vendors purchase for $2 and sell on the street for $5, keeping all profits. Additionally, The Contributor recently announced a partnership with Room in the Inn to provide human development support for vendors.

XMI hires new CEO to expand PEO division

Parodi

XMI, a Nashville-based provider of business process management services, has selected Chad Parodi as its chief executive officer to lead the company’s focus on providing human resources, employee benefits and legal compliance services as a professional employer organization.

James C. Phillips has moved to a new role as CEO of XMI Capital. He will continue to manage and oversee investments and portfolio companies and identify potential growth opportunities. He remains an owner of XMI and will stay connected with longtime clients.

Before joining XMI, Parodi served as principal at Sales Benchmark Index advising c-suite officers inside Fortune 500 and private equity-sponsored high-growth companies on corporate, product, pricing, marketing and sales strategies.

Prior to that, he was senior vice president of sales and marketing at CoAdvantage. He also was division vice president for ADP TotalSource, where he opened new markets, one of which was in Nashville.

Parodi is a graduate of Georgia Southern University.