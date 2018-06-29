VOL. 42 | NO. 26 | Friday, June 29, 2018

Full Moon Pickin’ Party. These Friday night parties, held at the Percy Warner Park Equestrian Center, feature bluegrass music including jam circles and main acts on a stage. Water, soft drinks, and up to four beers are included with admission. Food is also available for purchase. Event held monthly through October on the Friday night closest to full moon. 7-11 p.m. Fee: adult $20 advance, $25 day of, youth (7-17) $7 advance, Fee: $10 day of, Children under 6 free. Season passes $100. Proceeds benefit Warner Parks. Warner Park Equestrian Center, 2500 Old Hickory Blvd. Information

JUNE 29-30

Porter Flea

Handpicked designers and craftspeople will fill the Nashville Fairgrounds, 625 Smith Avenue. From jewelry and art to furniture and home decor, there’s something for everyone. This is considered one of Nashville’s best artisan markets. A ticketed preview market will be held Friday, June 29, 6-9 p.m. This is a 21 and up event. Porter Flea offers VIS passes on Saturday, allowing you to skip regular admission lines and come and go all day access. $15. Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. $5 parking. Information

Musicians Corner

This free, family-friendly open to the public event is a summer must do for locals and tourists. Musician Corner takes place at Centennial Park. Pre-show festivities on Saturdays has food trucks, beer and wine garden, and kidsville activities and live music. 5-9 p.m. Friday all acoustic. Noon-6 p.m. Saturday. Information

Friday: Willie Watson, Donnie Fritts, Prateek Kuhad, Lateral Blue, Preston James

Saturday: Joseph, Liza Anne, Sun Seeker, Keeps

Lightning 100 Acoustic Stage: Josh Gilligan, Sister Kit, Glen Martin

SATURDAY, JUNE 30

REIN Homes Tour with Britnie Turner

Registration for this special tour is strictly limited to REIN members only and must be done on-line prior to event. Deadline, June 29. No walk-up or at the door registrations allowed. Tour Britnie’s new lifestyle community development. Fee: $15. Information

Community Farm Day

Celebrate local and regional farmers at Community Farm Day.10 a.m.-4 p.m. Live Bluegrass music, grab a scoop of homemade ice cream and taste the wide variety of tomatoes grown in Tennessee. Enter the annual Peach Cobbler contest and take home the blue ribbon and bragging rights if our judges agree that yours is the best. Entries must be submitted from noon-12:30 p.m. Sit down for a bit and learn shopping and cooking tips from area chefs in the Grow Local Kitchen throughout the day. Nashville Farmers Market, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd., Nashville. Information

SUNDAY, JULY 1

Nashville Symphony Summer Concert Schedule

The final concert featuring The Nashville Symphony’s Community Concerts program featuring works by John Williams, Bernstein, Rimsky-Korsakov and more. Key Park, Lafayette, 7:30 p.m. Free. Information

TUESDAY, JULY 3

Thirth of July Block Party

Yearly, on the 3rd of July, North 12th Street between Ordway & Calvin is closed off for a block party that brings friends & neighbors out for music, food, & drink. Tickets will sell out quickly. Day of event gate $30. A portion of the proceeds benefit local nonprofits in east Nashville. 4 p.m.-midnight. Information

Alzheimer’s Training/Class

Designed for family members and friends learning to live with the joys and challenges of caregiving. This workshop is not open to professional caregivers. Hickory Hills Alzheimer’s Special Care Center, 162 Indian Lake Blvd., Hendersonville. 6-7:30 p.m. Free. Information: 826-1528

WEDNESDAY, JULY 4

Music City July 4th 4 mile Run/Walk

Kick off your Music City July 4th Celebration with a run through downtown Nashville. Bring the whole family to kick off your city celebrations with this 4 mile traditional walk/run through downtown Nashville. All ages and fitness levels will love running past Nashville’s landmarks. Every participant will receive a commemorative medal and athletic tank top. Fee: $45 until day of race. $50 day of race. 8 a.m. E. S. Rose Park, 1000 Edgehill Ave. Information

Andrews Cadillac Firecracker 5k/10k

5101 Maryland Way, Brentwood. Fee: $40 through June 30, $50 July 1-4. Kids Fun Run, $10 per child. 6:30 a.m. Information

Music City Hot Chicken Festival

This annual event will be held 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at East Park, 700 Woodland Street. Fire Truck Parade at 10:30 a.m. Festival gates open 11 a.m. Free Hot Chicken Samples to the first 500 people in line. This East side tradition includes the best hot chicken in town, cold beer, and other vendors. Live music all day. Free. Information

Let Freedom Sing

Music City celebrates July 4th in downtown Nashville with live music and a huge fireworks show. Starting at noon a DJ will entertain until 4 p.m. at 5th and Broadway. Followed by live performances by Lady Antebellum, Chris Janson, Lucie Silvas and Shannon Sanders. There will also be kid-friendly activities and vendors. As concerts conclude the show will shift to Cumberland Riverfront with a fireworks show synchronized to a live performance by the Nashville Symphony Orchestra from Ascend Amphitheater. Information

July 4th Celebration

At Triple Creek park. 2 p.m. live music and food, kids activities, fireworks start at dark.

Freedom Celebration

J. Travis Price Park, Springfield. Concert, Food, Inflatables, Fireworks. 4 p.m. Free. Information

THURSDAY, JULY 5

Throwback Thursday on the Gallatin Square

Shop and eat on the square while supporting a local nonprofit. Side walk sales at many location. 5-8 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, JULY 6

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource

Topic: Wild: My Tools for the Mountains and Valleys of Leadership in Conflict. Speaker: Beth Morrow, Owner, Beth Morrow Consulting. E|Spaces, 1550 W McEwen Dr., Suite #300, Franklin. 7:30-9 a.m. Free. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com/events

JULY 6-8

Music at The Market

The Natchez Hills Winery at The Market features free music every Friday, Saturday & Sunday on the outdoor patio stage. This music series will showcase new and rising Nashville talent. It is located in the Nashville Farmers Market on Rosa Parks Blvd on the south side of Germantown. Their tasting room is the perfect place to go relax and have a few glasses of wine with friends while enjoying some local culinary delights. 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. Held each weekend until Aug. 31. Information

SATURDAY, JULY 7

Frist Art Museum Architecture Tour

Frist Art Museum, 919 Broadway, Nashville. Fee: Free. Going to the First Saturday Art Crawl, or to another downtown Nashville event? Enhance your weekend with a visit to the Frist Center. Stop at the café between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. for Dessert Happy Hour (free coffee with the purchase of any dessert), and enjoy a guided tour of our landmark art deco building at 4:30 p.m. On the first Saturday of each month, certified American Sign Language interpretation is provided with the tour.

Hatch Show Print Block Party

Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. 222 5th Ave. South. Revel in the creative atmosphere of Hatch Show Print and work with the shop’s image blocks and ink to create a design that you can hand-print onto paper, a tote bag, or a T-shirt.6- 8 p.m. during the First Saturday Art Crawl. Fee: $40 per adult. Space is limited to 14 adults. Information and pre-register: 256-2805

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer rare opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. Information

SUNDAY, JULY 8

Waterfest In Cumberland Park

Get connected to our local waterways through fun activities. Cumberland Park, 592 South 1st Street. 1-5 p.m. Information

MONDAY, JULY 9

The Main Event with Paul Rossano

Discover how to structure deals for passive income like the top 1 percent of investors. Learn how to structure your real estate investments to minimize risk and maximize upscale. Learn how to quantify risk and return, and how to adjust both metrics to make deal work for you, and much more. 5:30-6:15 p.m. Dinner and breakout session. 6:40-8:45 p.m. general meeting and featured presentation. Fee: Guests $35, Guest couple $50, Members free. Everyone must pre-register. Tech Hill Commons, 500 Interstate Blvd.’s., Suite 210, Nashville 37210. Information

JULY 9-14

Sumner County Fair

Fun rides, food, games pageants, exhibits, and contests all say County Fair. Gates open 5 p.m. nightly. 222 Fairgrounds Road, Gallatin. Information: 452-3172

TUESDAY, JULY 10

Williamson 101

Attend Williamson 101 to learn how to maximize your partnership. Discover the many ways to get involved. We’ll show you how at this fun, educational meeting where you will learn about Williamson, Inc. and meet other new and existing partners. Light refreshments will be served. Fee; Free, but registration is required. Williamson Inc., 5005 Meridian Blvd., Suite 150. 3:30-5 p.m. Information

Alzheimer’s Training/Class

Designed for family members and friends learning to live with the joys and challenges of caregiving. This workshop is not open to professional caregivers. Hickory Hills Alzheimer’s Special Care Center, 162 Indian Lake Blvd., Hendersonville. 6-7:30 p.m. Free. Information: 826-1528

WEDNESDAY, JULY 11

Young Professionals Luncheon

Williamson County Public Safety Center, 304 Beasley Drive, Franklin. 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Fee: Business Partners - $20, Guests - $30. Information

Business Studio Scaling Series

Hiring the Right People (and Firing the Wrong Ones). This is the first of four in a scaling series put on by the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Nashville Business Incubation Center. This first session will focus on hiring and firing. Nashville Business Incubation Center, 1009 3rd Ave. N. Suite 100. 3 -5 p.m. Fee: Free, but registration required. Information

Additional dates:

July 18 – Show Me the Money

July 25 – Leasing vs owning vs co-working

Aug. 1 – Pivoting from your plan

THURSDAY, JULY 12

Nashville Chamber Open House

Make the most of your Nashville Chamber membership. Attend Pick Your Place and learn about member benefits and involvement opportunities for the 2018-2019 program year. Walk away energized and enthusiastic, with new ideas for maximizing your membership investment. Light lunch refreshments will be served. Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Commerce Street, Suite 100. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Free, but registration required. Information

THURSDAY, JULY 12

Wine and Art Crawl

Gallatin Square, 5-8 p.m. Enjoy local artists, food and networking with friend and neighbors. Information: 452-5692

JULY 13-14

Bold Enough Rodeo

10th annual rodeo to support the Sumner County Anti-Drug Coalition. Triple Creek Park, Gallatin. Gates open 6 p.m., rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m. Fee: $5 children, $10 adults in advance, $15 adults on day of event. 5 and under free. Information: 461-8243 or http://sumnercoalition.org/

SATURDAY, JULY 14

Davidson County Republican Party Picnic

Centennial Park Event Shelter, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Fee: $10 per person, includes BBQ, Drink and Dessert. Information

TUESDAY, JULY, 17

REIN Deals, Deals, Deals Focus Group

Find where investors find and sell deals, as well as the mechanics of various deals. 6:30 p.m. Rein Center, 4525 Harding Rd, Suite 200, Nashville. Information