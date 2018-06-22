LG Electronics to build solar panel factory in Huntsville

VOL. 42 | NO. 25 | Friday, June 22, 2018

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — LG Electronics is building a solar panel assembly plant in Huntsville.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced Wednesday that LG Electronics will establish the new factory at the company's existing site in Huntsville.

Ivey's office said the project will add 160 jobs, bringing the total workforce at the site to 400. LG Electronics is investing $28 million in the facility.

In a statement, Ivey said it will be the state's first solar manufacturing plant and is "a major milestone both for Alabama and for the company."

The new factory will assemble LG's "Neon 2" series 60-cell modules, which are high-performance solar panels.