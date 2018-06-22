Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 25 | Friday, June 22, 2018

From Barcelona to Seattle, 7 historic markets form alliance

LONDON (AP) — Seven historic food and drink markets are creating an alliance to promote the sale of local produce.

London's Borough Market said Thursday it will partner with La Boqueria in Barcelona, Markthalle Neun in Berlin, Central Market Hall in Budapest, Sydney Fish Market in Sydney, Queen Victoria Market in Melbourne, and Pike Place Market in Seattle.

Oscar Ubide, manager of La Boqueria, said the partnership will help the markets develop solutions to common problems, including managing tourism and competing with online retailers.

Security is also a concern. Last year, eight were killed in a vehicle and knife attack in and around Borough Market. Fourteen were killed when a car rampaged through La Boqueria.

Donald Hyslop, Chair of Trustees of Borough Market, says the spirit of the community holds the market together.

