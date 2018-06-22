Blackburn looks to Supreme Court vacancy to boost Senate bid

VOL. 42 | NO. 25 | Friday, June 22, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn's Senate campaign is quickly trying to capitalize on Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement.

In a statement following Wednesday's announcement, Blackburn said she would vote to confirm more "good constitutional" judges who don't legislate from the bench, mentioning Justice Neil Gorsuch, Trump's first Supreme Court pick.

Blackburn contended Senate race rival and Democratic ex-Gov. Phil Bredesen would try to block President Donald Trump's Supreme Court pick alongside Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. Bredesen contested that argument.

Bredesen said in a video he would vote for or against a nominee based solely on whether he believes they're highly qualified and ethical, not based on partisan politics.

Bredesen said not long ago, Senate confirmation was free of openly partisan politics.

Kennedy is retiring July 31.