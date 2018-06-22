Home > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 25 | Friday, June 22, 2018
Trump's list of Supreme Court candidates
Updated 2:28PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's list of candidates for the Supreme Court, posted on White House website last November:
— Amy Coney Barrett of Indiana, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit
— Keith Blackwell of Georgia, Supreme Court of Georgia
— Charles Canady of Florida, Supreme Court of Florida
— Steven Colloton of Iowa, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit
— Allison Eid of Colorado, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit
— Britt Grant of Georgia, Supreme Court of Georgia
— Raymond Gruender of Missouri, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit
— Thomas Hardiman of Pennsylvania, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit
— Brett Kavanaugh of Maryland, U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit
— Raymond Kethledge of Michigan, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit
— Joan Larsen of Michigan, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit
— Mike Lee of Utah, United States Senator
— Thomas Lee of Utah, Supreme Court of Utah
— Edward Mansfield of Iowa, Supreme Court of Iowa
— Federico Moreno of Florida, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida
— Kevin Newsom of Alabama, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit
— William Pryor of Alabama, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit
— Margaret Ryan of Virginia, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces
— David Stras of Minnesota, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit
— Diane Sykes of Wisconsin, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit
— Amul Thapar of Kentucky, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit
— Timothy Tymkovich of Colorado, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit
— Robert Young of Michigan, Supreme Court of Michigan (Ret.)
— Don Willett of Texas, Supreme Court of Texas
— Patrick Wyrick of Oklahoma, Supreme Court of Oklahoma