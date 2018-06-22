Trump's list of Supreme Court candidates

VOL. 42 | NO. 25 | Friday, June 22, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's list of candidates for the Supreme Court, posted on White House website last November:

— Amy Coney Barrett of Indiana, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit

— Keith Blackwell of Georgia, Supreme Court of Georgia

— Charles Canady of Florida, Supreme Court of Florida

— Steven Colloton of Iowa, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit

— Allison Eid of Colorado, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit

— Britt Grant of Georgia, Supreme Court of Georgia

— Raymond Gruender of Missouri, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit

— Thomas Hardiman of Pennsylvania, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit

— Brett Kavanaugh of Maryland, U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit

— Raymond Kethledge of Michigan, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit

— Joan Larsen of Michigan, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit

— Mike Lee of Utah, United States Senator

— Thomas Lee of Utah, Supreme Court of Utah

— Edward Mansfield of Iowa, Supreme Court of Iowa

— Federico Moreno of Florida, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida

— Kevin Newsom of Alabama, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit

— William Pryor of Alabama, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit

— Margaret Ryan of Virginia, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces

— David Stras of Minnesota, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit

— Diane Sykes of Wisconsin, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit

— Amul Thapar of Kentucky, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit

— Timothy Tymkovich of Colorado, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit

— Robert Young of Michigan, Supreme Court of Michigan (Ret.)

— Don Willett of Texas, Supreme Court of Texas

— Patrick Wyrick of Oklahoma, Supreme Court of Oklahoma