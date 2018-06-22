Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 25 | Friday, June 22, 2018

Russia weighs retaliation against US steel, aluminum tariffs

Updated 7:17AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's prime minister is calling for tariffs on U.S. imports in response to duties that Washington has placed on foreign steel and aluminum.

Dmitry Medvedev on Wednesday did not specify what goods could fall under the tariffs, but told the Ministry of Economic Development to make proposals.

His statement comes amid increasing concern that U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs would set off a global trade war.

Medvedev said: "These measures have a discriminatory character. They cannot remain without consequences. The European Union, China, and we need to think about response measures."

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0