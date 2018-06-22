Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 25 | Friday, June 22, 2018

Predators, local officials breaking ground for ice center

Updated 7:14AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — The Nashville Predators and local government officials are breaking ground this week on a new ice center in the Bellevue neighborhood.

It will be the second such facility after the Ford Ice Center in Antioch. The Bellevue groundbreaking is set for 2 p.m. Friday. A live band, street hockey, inflatables and food will be available starting at 12:30 p.m.

Scheduled speakers include Mayor David Briley, Metro Councilwoman Sheri Weiner, Predators President and CEO Sean Henry and "Voice of the Predators" Pete Weber.

