Predators, local officials breaking ground for ice center

VOL. 42 | NO. 25 | Friday, June 22, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Nashville Predators and local government officials are breaking ground this week on a new ice center in the Bellevue neighborhood.

It will be the second such facility after the Ford Ice Center in Antioch. The Bellevue groundbreaking is set for 2 p.m. Friday. A live band, street hockey, inflatables and food will be available starting at 12:30 p.m.

Scheduled speakers include Mayor David Briley, Metro Councilwoman Sheri Weiner, Predators President and CEO Sean Henry and "Voice of the Predators" Pete Weber.