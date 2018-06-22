Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 25 | Friday, June 22, 2018

EU trade chief says US was warned of tariff consequences

Updated 8:18AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

BRUSSELS (AP) — The EU's top trade official says the U.S. knew it would face consequences if it put tariffs on European steel and aluminum imports, as motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson prepares to move some factories outside the U.S.

Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said Tuesday that "there has to be consequences if you do not respect international, global rules."

She said it was clear that U.S. businesses and consumers would "put pressure on the American administration to say: 'Hey, hold on a minute. This is not good for the American economy.' And that's what's happening."

Malmstrom also said the EU is investigating whether steel or aluminum previously destined for the U.S. is now arriving in Europe due to the tariff move. She said the EU Commission could introduce counter-measures in mid-July.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0