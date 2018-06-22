New Tennessee Bureau of Investigation director sworn in

VOL. 42 | NO. 25 | Friday, June 22, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has sworn in its new director.

Former Knoxville Police Chief David Rausch took the oath of office to become TBI director Monday.

Rausch had served as Knoxville's police chief since 2011. He oversaw more than 500 employees, including about 400 sworn officers. Rausch joined the department in 1993 and rose through the ranks.

Haslam picked Rausch over two other finalists: former TBI Acting Director Jason Locke and Tennessee Board of Parole member Tim Gobble.

Locke was scheduled to retire from TBI the same day Rausch began the job. Locke is under investigation over allegations by his wife, Kim Locke, that he misused state funds to carry on an affair with another state official.

Former TBI Director Mark Gwyn retired last month.