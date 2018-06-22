Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 25 | Friday, June 22, 2018

Ex-Chattanooga AD Blackburn joins Middle Tennessee's staff

MURFREESBORO (AP) — Former Chattanooga athletic director David Blackburn is joining Middle Tennessee's staff as senior associate athletic director for external affairs.

Middle Tennessee athletic director Chris Massaro announced the hiring of Blackburn on Monday. Blackburn takes over for Whit Turnbow, who stepped down in May.

Blackburn spent four years as Chattanooga's athletic director before resigning in June 2017. He spent the last year working as a consultant.

Chattanooga won 13 Southern Conference regular-season titles and 10 conference tournament championships during Blackburn's tenure.

Before going to Chattanooga, Blackburn spent two decades at Tennessee in a variety of roles, including senior associate athletics director for administration. He graduated from Tennessee in 1990.

