The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 25 | Friday, June 22, 2018

Corker, Alexander oppose Trump plan to sell TVA assets

Updated 7:20AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Senators from Tennessee are opposing part of President Donald Trump's reorganization plan that revisits possibly selling the transmission assets of the nation's largest public utility.

Sen. Lamar Alexander called the proposed Tennessee Valley Authority sell-off a "looney idea" Thursday.

In April, Alexander opposed Trump's budget proposal idea of possibly selling TVA assets.

He denounced then-President Barack Obama's similar, failed 2013 plan, saying it undermined TVA's credit, raised interest rates on its debt and threatened to increase electric bills for 9 million customers in seven Southern states.

Sen. Bob Corker said any sale would harm the region and remains a very unlikely outcome.

Leading candidates to replace Corker oppose it.

Democratic ex-Gov. Phil Bredesen called it a terrible idea.

Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn said she's against it, saying TVA runs a vital service.

